To the editor:
As I contemplated what I was grateful for this Thanksgiving, the first things that came to mind were among the most basic — I have food in the fridge, some money in the bank, and a roof over my head.
That is not the case for far too many American men, women and, saddest of all, children in the United States today.
I am grateful that, in less than two weeks, I will be back in the Costa Rican rainforest for several months, being awakened at dawn by howler monkeys whooping it up in the jungle canopy and my neighbors’ roosters serenading the rising sun.
There is much to be grateful for, to be sure.
But as I make final preparations to migrate south, I am filled with almost as much apprehension, particularly about the dangerous level of political and social polarization facing the nation today, as I am gratitude.
That’s because the United State is as deeply divided today as it has been since the civil rights era, perhaps even since the mid-19th century, when the issue of slavery sent the nation to war against itself.
Anyone who thinks otherwise just needs to look at the level of divisiveness and polarization surrounding the recent acquittal of young Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges at his murder trial.
Although the prosecution may have failed to make an adequate case for a first-degree murder conviction, the reality is young Mr. Rittenhouse violated numerous laws and, in the process of doing so, killed two people and gravely wounded another.
A first-degree murder conviction may not have been warranted, but the young vigilante should have been held accountable on any number of lesser charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and perhaps even second-degree manslaughter.
But for him to have been allowed to walk away scot-free, given the violent nature of his actions, sets a dangerous precedent that will only serve to embolden other political vigilantes, whether of the left or the right, to act out their grievances violently because they think they can get away with doing so.
As if Rittenhouse’s walking away scot-free was not bad enough, the efforts by many on the Trumpublican Right to portray him as some kind of teenaged American hero are, in some ways, as dangerous as his vigilantism itself.
Right here in Gloucester, the chair of the city’s Trumpublican Party Committee, Ashley Sullivan, posted a lengthy rant on Facebook singing Rittenhouse’s praises and denouncing those who believe he should have been held accountable for his actions, even if that accountability did not include a first -egree murder conviction.
In Washington, the Trumpublican congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, has introduced a motion to award Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor and hailed him as a “defender of freedom and private property.”
Interestingly, Taylor-Greene voted against awarding that same medal to the courageous Capitol police officers who not only defended the building on Jan. 6, against the marauding Trumpian mob, they bravely defended “small l, small d” liberal democracy as well.
Think about that for a minute.
Tucker Carlson at Fox, along with numerous other right wing propagandists at various right wing media outlets, is also hailing Rittenhouse as a hero and great patriot.
And of course, Donald Trump himself weighed in, calling Rittenhouse a “fine young man” as he extended Rittenhouse an invitation to Mar a Lago.
That is not all that surprising, given Trump called the racists, antisemites and white nationalists who marched, rioted, and killed in Charlottesville in 2017 “...very fine people...” too.
It is time for all rational, intelligent, and decent Americans, especially those who once took pride in the party of Abraham Lincoln, to acknowledge that, in the almost seven years since Donald Trump descended his “Golden Escalator “ to announce his candidacy for president, he has reveled in sowing division and discord, promoting racism and bigotry, and normalizing some of the most vile and base behaviors of the extreme, right wing, racist, white nationalist, xenophobic, faux Christian elements of his increasingly cult like base.
It is also time to acknowledge that, over the course of those seven years, we have been watching the emergence of a political movement that is fast devolving into little more than a 21st century American version of 20th century European authoritarianism and fascism.
So, with all that I have to be grateful for this Thanksgiving season, my apprehension about where we might be headed has left me only cautiously optimistic about the future.
But hey, I’ll be waking up to howler monkeys and roosters soon enough.
Michael Cook
Gloucester