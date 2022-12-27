To the editor:

Every year about this time I feel grateful for the great life I have been able to have.

I had a great childhood, junior high, high school, prep school (Thayer Academy), Tufts and even experienced the fraternity club.

My experience in the Army was great, except for a few hiccups.

And I had a great wife and six great kids.

Now Latin was a tough one for me, because I never studied. But the longevity thing, at 92, I think I can handle that — Thanks God!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.

Art McCann,

Gloucester

