To the editor:
Every year about this time I feel grateful for the great life I have been able to have.
I had a great childhood, junior high, high school, prep school (Thayer Academy), Tufts and even experienced the fraternity club.
My experience in the Army was great, except for a few hiccups.
And I had a great wife and six great kids.
Now Latin was a tough one for me, because I never studied. But the longevity thing, at 92, I think I can handle that — Thanks God!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.
Art McCann,
Gloucester