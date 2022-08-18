To the editor:
For the past four years I have worked with Paul Tucker in the state Legislature, including serving on two committees together. Paul is a thoughtful, engaged leader, always willing to listen and take in differing points of view before making his decisions. It is a pleasure to work with him in the Legislature, and it is an honor to endorse him for Essex County district attorney.
As a police detective and ultimately a police chief, Paul has boots-on-the-ground experience pursuing justice and enhancing public safety. As an attorney, he is dedicated to holding perpetrators accountable and providing support and services to victims of crimes, survivors of domestic violence, and more. We share a commitment to stopping the rise in hate crimes and making Essex County a safe and welcoming place for all residents.
As a resident of Essex County, I look forward to Paul’s pursuit of justice, protection of victims, and application of equitable standards to all. I hope you will join me in voting for Paul Tucker in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 6, and in the General Election on Nov. 8.
Tram T. Nguyen,
Andover
Editor's note: Nguyen is the 18th Essex District state representative for Andover, Boxford, North Andover, and Tewksbury.