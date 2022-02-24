To the editor:
I was given a book, “Unlikely Loves,” by Jennifer S. Holland. It’s about animals that you’d expect would kill each other who instead become great friends. There’s a Great Dane and a fawn, an owl and a pussycat, a leopard and a dog, and most surprisingly, Laika, the stray pit bull, and Jack, the boa constrictor. The snake wraps right around the dog and never squeezes. Laika goes for walks with the snake wrapped around her neck.
If a dog and a boa constrictor can get along, wouldn’t you think Democrats and Republicans could do the same?
Nan Andrew, Gloucester