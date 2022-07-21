To the editor:
The soulless plan described in Michael Cronin’s article (“Citizens unveil proposed improvements to town-owned Headlands,” July 6) would would destroy all that Rockporters love about the Headlands. Natural vegetation and wildlife would be replaced by picnic tables and bolted seats. Wooden boardwalks would cover granite boulders. Cozy trails would be replaced by bleak walks. No charm. No character. No way to feel the peace, calm, and wonder we all experience there.
Do not use senior citizens to promote this project. The Council on Aging can arrange excursions with local hiking and conservation groups. Everyone can find a way to enjoy our town. The Blue Book guide has maps and rates ability levels. An updated version is ready to be uploaded to the Rights of Way website.
Children scampering over rocks. Bird song coming from undergrowth. The beauty of changing seasons. A windswept bluff overlooking the sea. This is our heritage. Protect it.
Mary Devaney,
Rockport