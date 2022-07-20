To the editor:
I know that there is a lot of work being done by a lot of people working on the city’s 400th anniversary. So many people giving their time to showcase our beautiful city.
I need to express my concern about the outside condition of one our most treasured buildings: the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion hall on Middle Street. It has for some time now needed to be painted. With only six months left before the start of our anniversary year I hope it is on the agenda.
I know the city has a dismal record of maintains its buildings but I am hoping that this time officials “step up to the plate “ with a home run.
With the city looking to put its best foot forward it would be a tragedy not to have all our city buildings looking especially refreshed for this occasion.
Helena Kennedy,
Gloucester