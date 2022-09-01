To the editor,
We are writing to let you know why we am supporting Virginia Leigh for Essex County sheriff in the upcoming Sept. 6th primary election.
Our county sheriff’s main responsibility is as the chief rehabilitation officer, responsible for prisoners’ successful re-entry into the community. Prisoners are serving time for crimes related to substance abuse, mental health, and poverty and Virginia has years of experience and expertise working in these areas as a clinical social worker. Her vision and leadership will give inmates the tools they need for reintegration with their families and communities, lowering the costs of recidivism.
We know Virginia to be a courageous and committed woman. Please vote for her on Sept. 6th.
Jane and Karl Pulkkinen,
Gloucester