To the editor,
In the wake of the news regarding the Texas Republican Party having incorporated some of the most regressive, ignorant, bigoted, and inflammatory anti-LGBT rhetoric that I, as a 65-year-old gay man who has been out of the closet for the better part of half a century, have ever seen or heard, into it’s platform, I have some questions for every Republican candidate running for and and all elective offices this year in the Bay State.
The first is; “Do you believe, as Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida have repeatedly alleged, that LGBT Americans are promoters of pedophilia and the ‘grooming’ of children for lives of ‘sexual deviancy’?”
“Do you believe, as the Texas GOP’s party platform states, that non-LGBT people have a right to discriminate against us and face no legal or civil consequences for doing so?”
“Do you support forcing people into long discredited ‘Reparative Therapy’ that seeks to ‘cure’ gay men and lesbians of their homosexuality?”
“Do you support prosecuting the parents of a transgender child or adolescent who seek out physical and mental health care that is sensitive to the unique needs of their kids?”
These are just a few of the questions LGBT voters, and our friends and families, have a duty to publicly ask, and every Republican candidate for elective office here in Massachusetts has an obligation to publicly, and honestly, answer.
So, come on Geoff Diehl, lead the way.
Do you agree with and support the Texas Republican Party’s 2022 platform regarding LGBT Americans or not?
Massachusetts voters have a right to know.
Michael Cook,
Gloucester