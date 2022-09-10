To the editor:
When I moved to Gloucester about 20 years ago I went on an old house tour given by Prudence Fish. It was fascinating, very educational and professionally presented. Prudence researches, knows and cares about the history of each of the old homes we saw. She knows what she is talking about and made the tour fun while adding to our knowledge. What a jewel we have in Prudence and historic Gloucester!
When I read Prudence's letter to the editor about the planned addition to the library I was happy to know someone else had expressed my exact feelings. How could such a tasteless, ugly looking building ever be considered as an appropriate addition to Gloucester's lovely library? Prudence expressed it precisely! It does not represent New England charm nor stay in harmony with the rest of Historic neighborhood !
I join her in disappointment and hope that this isn't one of those already done deals!
Nancy Shaw,
Rockport