To the editor:
Ward meetings have gotten lost in the defensive tactics of Planning Board and City Council members, who label opponents ill-informed and selfish when they express concern about what has been called a strategy to provide affordable housing and to meet the needs of local families wishing to add a dwelling unit for their relatives.
While there isn’t organized opposition to the proposed amendments, large numbers of residents, including professional planners and builders, have been making points which must be taken seriously. They come not from the perspective of insiders, some with minimal experience in the city, but from experience and judgment of people who have been here for years. The relevance of their comments and thoughts is that they have been watching development patterns and pressures for a long time in their neighborhoods. What they have to say about the potential impacts of the proposals is highly credible.
Over the course of many ward and public meetings, it was acknowledged by the proponents that the additional dwelling units that would be by-right under two-family conversions would not be affordable.
This makes sense if you track the experiences of other communities around the country. The literature shows that when you loosen zoning restrictions, what gets built and how quickly depends on the real estate market. Most of us in Lanesville have been getting letters from national real estate companies offering to buy our properties virtually sight unseen.
These outside investors are driven by profit motives and Gloucester has become attractive for higher ends of the market, whether it is affluent retirees, or second and third homeowners, or for seasonal vacation rentals or daily Airbnbs.
There’s another reason why new units would not be affordable – the costs of construction. Materials and labor costs have gone up substantially, and without public subsidies of various sorts, property owners cannot afford to build new units that would be sold at prices affordable to low and moderate income people on Cape Ann.
Another concern has surfaced in the hearings. Proponents have asserted that there would be few new units constructed, so no worries about major changes in neighborhoods. The assertion is that zoning restrictions mean that there are relatively few zoning-compliant lots that would meet the standards for lot size or dwelling unit size.
However, residents in the various neighborhoods have experience with building in their neighborhoods. Because most of the lots in Lanesville, for example, are much less than the required 20,000 square feet, we and our neighbors routinely ask for relief from the Zoning Board of Appeals and are typically granted it. In recent ZBA meetings, members have unanimously approved variance requests for relief from a per-dwelling unit area requirement.
Rather than say, as some Planning Board and City Council members have recently said, that there will be few new two-family conversions across the city, because the lots don’t meet the requirements, it is more accurate to say that we don’t know. Our bet would be that ZBA members would continue to grant variances for non-compliance and potentially quite a few two-family conversions would be built over time. Many residents have expressed concerns about adverse impacts from this kind of development, ranging from increases in stormwater runoff to weakening of neighborhood ties.
There’s one more point worth considering. Many of the proponents in the recent public hearing suggested that this was about helping Gloucester families construct, by right, a new unit in the basement, and to create dwelling space for the kids and grandparents. That is precisely what the new accessory dwelling unit provisions in the Zoning Ordinance passed last May are all about. By right, families can add on modest extensions or build a modest cottage above a detached garage or shed. On Cape Cod, towns have learned that it is helpful to provide technical and financial assistance to homeowners in navigating through this process and we should do the same.
I hope that the City Council on April 26 and May 10 will give equal consideration to the two sides of the issues and give credence to the large numbers of residents who have taken the time to show up and speak at the hearings.
I’ve also heard the growing calls for an update to the city’s 2001 Master Plan, coming from so many of both proponents and opponents of the proposed amendments. My view, and I think I’m hearing this from a majority of others who have shown up at the hearings, is that we all understand that the city is in dire need of affordable housing and that we would like to work together to address that need. It’s time to do this properly. Take a more informed look at the housing markets and our neighborhoods and do this right. We will all show up to help!
Valerie Nelson
Gloucester