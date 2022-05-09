To the editor:
Coming before the Gloucester City Council on May 10 are a number of home-grown zoning proposals that have the potential to encourage the creation of additional family housing units on existing properties. These proposals are entirely separate from the so-called MBTA zoning issues that Gloucester has not yet begun to address except through initial expressions of concern by both the City Council and the mayor, each noting the lack of clarity.
I support these additional ordinances which come from the work undertaken by the Gloucester Housing Production Planning Committee and Gloucester’s Planning Board. For at least 20 years we, as a community, have been talking about the fact that there is no place for a very large percentage of our residents who want to remain here, to be able to afford to do so. At the risk of repeating what I have said in the past, this is true for young people just out of high school or college who want to get a place of their own or with their friends. It is true for young couples wanting to raise their family here; it is true for middle-income, middle-aged folks who are starting to think of downsizing, but want to stay; and it is decidedly true for us seniors who want to remain in our own community as we age! Currently many seniors end up in houses bigger than they need because there is no alternative, thus depriving young families of those homes. Modest as they are and small a number of added units as they are likely to generate, we, as a community, should take these steps.
Perhaps this second round of zoning proposals, now before City Council, can play some small part in stimulating the additional units of housing the community needs. These proposals merely create the possibility of adding to our housing stock at prices that could be affordable. We, the community have to encourage homeowners to build these additional units and in a manner that allows them to remain affordable to the average Gloucester resident.
1. I support the proposed change that would allow a one- or two-family structure to be converted to a three-family by right in R-5, the downtown wards, where the lots and structures are conforming –- a factor that would greatly limit the possibilities. While there are indeed a number of lots that meet these requirements and could be expanded to three-family units, I very much doubt that a significant number of them would be. Our need for readily accessible housing in the downtown neighbors, where I live by the way, could benefit by achieving these possibilities through this zoning change.
2. With a caveat, I support the measure to allow heights to rise to 35 feet by right in some areas. I personally believe there ought to be a mechanism for 35 ft. by right especially when the owner is making a request based on climate protecting concerns. Not wanting to block views is indeed a genuine issue for people, but it is only a possible issue in some cases that ought not be used to block all additional units that could be created via a 35-foot allowance. My support extends to the measure to allow 45-foot right in the Central Business and Civic Center districts, where it should be noted we already have buildings of this height. This latter approval, as I understand it, would come from a special permit from the City Council, so it is still a highly reviewed permitting process.
3. Additionally, I support the motion to change dimensional requirements for multi-family (three or more) units to increase setbacks by a half foot for each foot a building exceeds maximum allowed height passed. This additional measure should serve to balance the appearance of the lots.
In addition to passing them, I urge the City Council, the Planning Board, the Affordable Housing Trust and the Community Preservation Committee to address the very serious concern as to what incentives could be utilized so that this additional housing could actually remain affordable to the majority of limited and moderate income Gloucester residents. That is the real challenge we face.
Down the road, we as a community need to evaluate the possible pros can cons of the so-called MBTA zoning proposals. These are surely more complex then what we have in front of us now. But let’s approve the current and modest proposals before us and do so especially because they stem from the 2017 Housing Production Plan, which has been a topic of community discussion since early 2016 when the first advertised and very public input meetings took place.
Sunny Robinson, RN
Gloucester