To the editor:
As most of Gloucester (and beyond) know that I am a huge advocate for ball fields and open green spaces in our beautiful city. I joined this cause in 2015 when the lights at Mattos Field were knocked down by a rainstorm.
Since then, I have spent many years with Patti Amaral and the Light Up Mattos Committee for a full rehab of Mattos Field. It was a huge, expensive project and we succeeded to make Mattos Field one of the best in town. Now I continue in the campaign of saving Mattos Field and yes, we continue to fight as an appeal to the courts has been submitted.
Raising money for new state-of-the-art lights and a new scoreboard (that took us about three years) was a challenge and with the help of many, we succeeded. I continue to watch closely and ask questions. I feel that we should have some sort of say on the future of these lights and scoreboard. It really shouldn’t even be a question. They should go to Green Street (if that is where the city is sending us) for the CAWSL and other leagues that have been Mattos Field regulars.
Now that the school has been taken down, what are the plans for the lights and scoreboard that still sit on this construction site (along with Patti’s tree)?
I have asked DPW Director Michael Hale about the plans for the safe storage of the lights and scoreboard. This was a total surprise to read his response, “With the development of a new combined school at the Veterans Elementary School property, the scoreboard and lights from Mattos Field, all property of the city of Gloucester, will be removed, stored and reinstalled at an appropriate site.”
I was told on Aug. 13 that I would be receiving a formal letter from the Building Committee on what the plans would be on these items. I have yet to receive this letter.
Why do we put so much of our own time and money to better our city only to have it taken away by a certain few? This is so wrong.
We the people deserve better
Denise Pascucci
Gloucester