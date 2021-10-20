To the editor:
Residents of the Wolf Hill neighborhood join the chorus of voices shouting that the city’s abdication of responsibility for private roads makes no sense (“Private Gloucester roads need care,” Oct. 8). Wolf Hill Road leads to a public landing on Trenel Cove. A century ago our main roads were designated as private. In researching the issue, our association asked the city attorney whether we could vote for our roads to become public again. His response was that any such vote would have to be ratified by the mayor and the head of Department of Public Works, which he noted was unlikely to happen.
Like most Gloucester residents, we are dismayed by rising taxes, especially following expensive betterment charges for bringing sewers to the neighborhood. When 40% of our city’s roads are “private,” something is wrong. Our city leaders ought to be offering solutions and relief, including pursuing federal assistance for road repair. As the election approaches, we are eager to hear from Greg Verga and Sefatia Romeo Theken regarding steps to solve the problem of unequal city services for neighborhoods with private roads.
MaryAnn Connors
Kay O’Laughlin
Wolf Hill Association
Gloucester