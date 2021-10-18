To the editor:
After reading the front-page article in the Gloucester Daily Times yesterday regarding the city’s request to keep the ongoing investigations into the hostile work complaints against our mayor private (“For one reason: To protect themselves,” Oct. 14), I have my own request. I think the complete, unredacted reports should be made public before the mayoral election so the residents of Gloucester can make a more informed decision about who our next mayor should be.
By all accounts, it is shaping up as a close race, and I have no idea what is in these reports, but in the interest of full transparency, the residents of Gloucester deserve to see them.
The city’s position that if these reports were made public it would cause unnecessary embarrassment to third parties.
So be it.
Donald Chalmers
Gloucester