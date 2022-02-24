To the editor:
The Vision, Policy, and Legislation Group of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition has submitted comments to the Gloucester City Council on the proposed zoning amendments.
Our vision is to encourage Cape Ann communities to become sustainable, fossil-fuel free, and prepared for the impacts of climate change.
Our guiding principles support: carbon neutrality; buildings and infrastructure protected from sea level rise, storm surge and increasing weather volatility; a thriving and equitable economy with minimal waste; a built landscape that is aligned with the health of natural systems; and inclusive participation of all segments of our communities.
Our concerns regarding the proposed zoning amendments are as follows:
1. Gloucester’s building footprint should minimize carbon emissions and waste.
Increasing height allowances to 35 feet in all residential zones and two-family by-right extensions to existing homes will increase average building mass, energy consumption, and materials usage for construction and renovation. The city should instead be encouraging a shift to smaller homes with lower energy and materials footprints.
2. New construction and renovation should be more affordable to current residents.
Larger homes and units will be less affordable. There are no proposed incentives or restraints being suggested to promote affordability, such as limits on short-term rentals, deed restrictions, or financial incentives for affordability.
3. The capacity and health of our natural systems should be protected.
Larger buildings facilitated by a reduction in unit-area requirements will increase stress on soils, vegetation and marshes. Removing soils and their absorptive capacity will increase stormwater runoff and pollution, removing trees will release carbon and negate their future carbon sequestration potential, and our wildlife habitat and biodiversity will be compromised further.
4. New construction in FEMA’s special flood hazard areas should be prohibited, and renovation and remodeling should be limited in areas where managed retreat may be required in the future.
The proposed amendments incentivize development of high-priced waterfront properties in areas of high vulnerability.
5. Multi-family affordable housing for citizens of low and moderate income in the denser areas of downtown should be permitted with care and consideration.
While thoughtful multi-family construction in Wards 2 and 3 has the potential to be climate- and future-friendly, we do not support the proposed by-right height increase to 45 feet or three-families by-right without further research and community input.
We support the development of a comprehensive Master Plan to address the complexities and challenges of climate change, sustainability, affordability, and resilience. There are many aspects of climate policy, technology, and funding that should be considered by the residents and stakeholders of Gloucester. These include: a net-zero building “stretch code” for new construction; new state mandates for considering transit-oriented development; potential federal and state funding for affordable, healthy and net-zero housing; possible Tiny House legislation; the soon to be released Coastal Zone Management report on Gloucester Harbor flooding; new FEMA storm and flood damage estimates and related insurance costs.
TownGreen’s partnership with the Harvard University Graduate School of Design will, in the coming months, also provide us with much more information on potential adaptation measures in our vulnerable coastal zones, affordable net-zero housing strategies and innovations from other parts of the country, and options for reducing and reusing our waste streams.
As community members concerned about the complex challenges of climate change, we urge a comprehensive study, thoughtful planning and consideration of all potential impacts and needs. We look forward to participating in and contributing to that process.
Marcia Hart, Dick Prouty, Valerie Nelson, Douglas Smith, Sam Silverman, Jayne Knott, Ruth Budelmann
Cape Ann Climate Coalition