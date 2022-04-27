To the editor:
The article in the April 20 Gloucester Daily Times (“Manchester Essex Conservation Trust pushes back on 40b engineering study”) that covered the engineering peer review of the SLV/Sanctuary-by-the-Sea called the project “affordable housing.” What SLV proposes is not affordable housing. What they propose is a mixed-use project that is 75% market rate units and 25% “affordable” units. That translates to 102 market-rate and 34 “affordable” apartments.
I put affordable in quotes because those units are targeted at families that make 80% of the Area Median Income. For the Boston/Quincy area (which includes Cape Ann) 80% of the AMI is more than $100,000 for a family of four. A project in which only a quarter of the units could be affordable to families making about $100,000 — with the other three quarters much more expensive — hardly qualifies as affordable housing.
Ann Harrison
Manchester