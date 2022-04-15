To the editor:
For the last three years, I have been focused on what I see as the threats to Manchester’s small-town heritage as advanced by the state’s Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), and its barrage of development programs, 40B, 40R, and now 40A, the most recent fire drill. Each program, in its own way, undermines our already tentative fiscal stability, and seeks to increase our housing density, population and urbanization. Enough!
Regrettably, the role of our town planner seems designed to be the main conduit, if not promoter of these “blunt instruments,” without identification or consideration of their negative consequences … and without regard for keeping Manchester small and green. Enough!
In support of 40A, town planner was quoted in the Gloucester Daily Times as follows: “I think we can embrace the goals of protecting the town’s character, and really promote housing where it is most appropriate”. I am not part of that “we”, and I find it an unauthorized mischaracterization of how myself, and many residents regard 40A. I believe we need a public policy restricting town planner from such MAPC program pronouncements to the press, or to neighboring towns, or the state, unless reporting a citizen vote. Enough!
Sheila Hill
Manchester