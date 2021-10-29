To the editor:
I have been actively involved with issues regarding my fellow veterans and ways to support them for more than 15 years. During this time I have had numerous interactions with various mayors for the city of Gloucester. I have never publicly endorsed a candidate for mayor, until now. During her time as Mayor, Sefatia Romeo Theken has worked tirelessly for veterans and issues relating to them. Her support for veterans has been unwavering.
When the Harbor Village apartment complex was being constructed at the old Cameron’s Restaurant site, Mayor Theken insured that a percentage of the affordable units would be designated for veterans. This was a first for any mayor of Gloucester in many years, supporting veterans housing. When the state cut that veterans’ preference designation out of Harbor Village she fought to have it put back in, and it as. When there was a federal government shutdown due to a budget dispute and the servicemembers and their families at the Coast Guard Station Gloucester and the cutter Key Largo were facing payless paydays and a bleak winter, it was Mayor Thekken who quickly organized a committee that was able to provide a significant amount of food donations and cash or cash card donations to the Coast Guard personnel to help them get through a rough couple of weeks. No one asked her do it, she didn’t have to do it, she just did it because it was the right thing to do and because she believed that the Coast Guard personnel and their families were part of Gloucester no matter where they legally lived.
When we brought “The Wall That Heals,” the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, to Gloucester a number of years ago Mayor Theken threw the full weight of her administration to support it in any way that they could. As a result of her and the city’s efforts, together with hundreds of volunteers, more than 1,500 of my fellow Vietnam veterans finally had a chance to say goodbye to their fallen brothers in arms that they had been unable to do during that tragic war, and for that I will be forever grateful.
She was involved in veterans being able to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Gloucester. Mayor Theken has always been there for me and my fellow veterans in countless other ways during her tenure as Mayor. Her response has always been “what can I do to help you” not “I have to think about it.” She has always worn her compassion for this great city on her sleeve. She has always reacted quickly and decisively to any tragedies, disasters or issues that have confronted this city and its citizens while she has been mayor. She doesn’t study it, she instinctively and immediately reacts and responds with actions to address and correct the problems whether they are big or small. She leads, not follows. Her undying love for this city and all of its citizens is huge and transparent. She cares!
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has always been there for all the veterans in Gloucester during her time as mayor whatever the issue was and it is time for I and my fellow veterans to be there for her. I strongly endorse her for another term as mayor and call on all my fellow veterans to support and vote for her on Nov. 2. She needs your votes! We cannot afford to lose her. She has earned it!
Mark L. Nestor
Gloucester