To the editor:
I’ve never met Greg Verga, but I assume he’s a sincere individual who has our city’s best interests at heart. Certainly, I can’t criticize his election promises. Who would argue with making Gloucester more affordable for residents or strengthening our public schools?
What I do object to are the innuendos launched by his supporters against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. It almost seems as if the Powers That Be (think Mattos Field) have decided that our mayor must go, and have chosen “Death by a Thousand Cuts” as the means of dispatching her.
Thus, we’re subjected to endless whisperings, to rumors of unspecified favors to unnamed individuals, and to sanctimonious criticism of her conduct in City Hall. Lord! You’d think she was murdering puppies in there. These are grownups, folks. They’ll survive. And they’re perfectly capable of sorting out their personal issues without the help of political opponents, social media or the local newspaper.
Mayor Romeo Theken has a solid record of accomplishment — in helping create affordable housing, supporting our fisheries, combating the plague of opioid addiction, supporting the fight against domestic and gun violence, providing strong leadership throughout the pandemic, and raising national awareness of Gloucester. She is a compassionate, caring person, who represents the heart and soul of this city.
She has my vote, and I hope she’ll have yours on Nov. 2.
Greg Gibson
Gloucester