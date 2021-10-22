To the editor:
We are voting for Sefatia Romeo Theken, an empathetic and courageous leader, committed to the wellbeing of our city and all of its residents.
On Sefatia’s watch, Gloucester has constructed much-needed affordable housing; planned for a new school; secured funding for climate resiliency; improved the city’s aging sewer system; launched “Gloucester Fresh” to promote fresh, sustainable local seafood and the pioneering Angel Program to combat drug addiction, while maintaining rigorous fiscal responsibility. Hence the city’s AA bond rating.
Moreover, Mayor Sefatia has helped guide our city through the darkest days of the pandemic, drawing on her own background in health care to provide accurate updates along with encouragement to follow city, State and Federal guidelines.
Her strong and compassionate leadership has earned the respect of Governor Charlie Baker and other State and Federal leaders along with the residents who make Gloucester Gloucester: fishermen, farmers, artists, teachers, doctors, nurses, EMTs, fire fighters, police, archivists, fish cutters, scientists, museum and city workers, gardeners, carpenters, painters, naturalists, truck drivers, poets, librarians, shop keepers, philosophers, small business owners and their staffs operating bed and breakfasts, inns, and restaurants.
Sefatia is a dynamic leader with a big heart and an all-embracing vision of Gloucester that honors its rich cultural and maritime history, but that is constantly growing and evolving, with new ideas, new voices, and a diversity that is truly Gloucester.
Mayor Sefatia represents the best of what is Gloucester.
It’s a privilege to cast our ballots for her.
Susan Pollack and Eric Schoonover
Gloucester