To the editor:
I wholeheartedly support the re-election of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. As a lifelong Gloucester resident, I have been impressed and pleased with her stewardship of our city.
I worked closely with Sefatia for over 20 years; initially in her role as community health and human services liaison for Addison Gilbert Hospital; and subsequently on health and human service issues in her current role of mayor. I found her to be a passionate, brilliant and tireless advocate for the vulnerable and for anyone in need. And, in my experience, she was always respectful and protective of patient confidentiality, and never inappropriately requested protected patient information.
Sefatia is a smart, compassionate, hard-working leader who has forged important and invaluable relationships with state and federal officials. Gloucester has benefited from her tireless efforts in multiple areas, some of which are infrastructure and housing grants and through support of local technology, hospitality, tourism, fishing and retail industries, as well as the local art scene. She has accomplished all of this while presenting a balanced and responsible budget each year.
Sefatia has effectively led the city of Gloucester with intelligence, courage and compassion. Please join me in voting for the re-election of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Cindy Cafasso Donaldson
Gloucester