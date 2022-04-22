To the editor:
Our new mayor, Greg Verga, “inherited” issues from previous leaderships that he must deal with. One of the hottest issues is the new zoning and the MBTA transit-oriented development initiative on our small island.
This regional plan has been created for the whole North Shore, yet the plan is not suitable for our small town. We are already facing a higher-density population. Adding more blocks of flats and inviting people to move to Gloucester from other suburban areas will also have to increase the stress on the energy grid. That makes me think, that this plan is being irresponsibly rushed.
How can we evacuate in case of emergency with a significantly increased population? How about climate change? So far, no one presented us with any smart logistics.
Though the general public has been speaking in opposition, Mayor Verga seems being pulled toward the planners, who don’t have any interest in the well-being and safety of our citizens.
There are strong hidden forces behind the scenes, who have their own interests to develop Gloucester into an urban area of Boston. Can our mayor recognize that? Can he follow his highest ethics and support the citizens?
On April 26 and May 10, the City Council will vote on these amendments. Allowing the transit-oriented development may affect all the residents on our island forever.
You can take your part, dear citizens, and contact Mayor Verga and ask him to reject these amendments.
Silvie Corey
Gloucester