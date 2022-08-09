To the editor:
The Thursday, Aug. 4, Gloucester Daily Times contains an article, "MBTA to get major infusion of public dunds." The Friday, Aug. 5, Gloucester Daily Times has a lengthy op-ed piece, "T work will be disruptive," but worth the inconvenience.
Somehow, the underlying concepts of safe, reliable, convenient, and reasonable mass transportation are hardly getting the attention so necessary. The overall result has been that millions of commuters who have to use and rely on public transportation have been abused and treated shabbily. Commonwealth of Massachusetts citizens are not living in some out of country banana republic. We live in a modern, varied, highly productive state with continuing high taxes, yet our public services are repeatedly diminishing and failing the citizens and visitors.
Perhaps the causative factors for the deplorable mass transportation issues cannot be fixed with simply more funding and further curtailment of services. Perhaps there are other needed solutions that require consideration, newer concepts that can be considered.
1) Remove the entire MBTA leadership team; it has chronically failed. By reasonable evaluative organization objective criteria, the MBTA operations does not meet the qualified transportation needs of the Commonwealth.
2) Hire a reputable, respected mass transportation organization to control and direct the MBTA. Hold this new body accountable, with specific plans and deadline dates to achieve its missions in a timely fashion.
3) Involve the various federal agencies for financial and logistical support. Solicit help from our elected local and state-wide officials.
4) Solicit citizens' ideas and concern through community meetings. Seek suggestions from the many on-line MBTA employees, including union officials.
5) Consider "free" transportation temporarily until various matters are resolved to offset the gross inconveniences continually put upon those requiring the use of mass transportation. This might restore some confidence in those who will use it down the road.
6) Seek assistance from neighborhood Lyft and Uber services and local cab companies by getting reduced fares from them to offset transportation inconveniences until matters are appropriately resolved.
7) Encourage carpooling to reduce environmental pollution.
8) Have Commonwealth colleges and universities carry out transportation projects to study and improve services through rational data analysis.
More money being wasted and poor decision making will never correct the existing long-term mess of the MBTA.
Joseph N. Muzio,
Rockport