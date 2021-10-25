To the editor:
Perhaps You have noticed that America, as it should, honors its fallen heroes with memorials in every community in our country. Holidays and patriotic events throughout the year pay tribute to those men and women that serve. The Gold Star Family Committee members need your help.
We owe the families of our fallen our deepest respect, they are known as our Gold Star Families. Those families who have had a loved one give their last breath and ounce of blood to ensure that the grandest social experiment in human history, the United States of America, will endure.
Recent events in Afghanistan had shown the depth of grief across the United States for the thirteen young Americans who perished while helping other Americans and key personal evacuate. The families of these fallen heroes need to know that we, the American citizens appreciate their sacrifice and that their lost sons and daughters will never be forgotten.
Three years ago, at the request of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Adam Curcuru Director of the Cape Ann Veteran’s service, Paul Bagley and myself embarked on a project to design, raise the funds and erect a Gold Star Family memorial in Gloucester. This memorial honors these and other fallen Americans who have given their all, so that our American way of life continues to be guaranteed. We are remarkably close to completion. A memorial garden will surround the Memorial. Another $5,000 is needed to bring this project to fruition. No donation is too small. Can you help?
Make your check payable to The Gloucester Fund, and mail to 45 Middle St. Gloucester, Ma. 01930. In the memo section of your check write Gold Star Memorial.
Lee Swekla
Gold Star Family Memorial Committee
Gloucester