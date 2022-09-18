To the editor:
So now we need word salad interpreters? No we don’t. We just need to hear a person talk — listen and then make up our mind on the said matter.
We don’t need someone who wants to jump in on a subject to tell us what we should think, because he can just change it like magic. Because “he states it was misspoke.”
Mr. Cook’s letter to this paper is his opinion, not Congressman Seth Moulton’s.
Mr. Cook states in his letter (“Both Proposki, Moulton misspoke,” Aug. 22): “Trump committed a felony on January 2021 by removing government documents.”
How does Mr. Cook know this? Has he seen or read these documents? No he hasn’t. So this is only Mr. Cook’s interpretation.
Mr. Cook states also he is a “very liberal Democrat.” So let’s just say other people have much different opinions on what happened in Mar-a-Lago at 6 a.m. that morning.
Paul Halloran,
Gloucester