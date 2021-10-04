To the editor:
Another Monday edition of the Gloucester Daily Times gone by, and no FishOn column by Sean Horgan — too bad. It takes a very unusual writer to infuse articles about fish with so much humor. What is funny about a fish? Sean could always come up with something. Even the baseball questions were interesting to someone whose baseball knowledge is ancient (Bob Feller, Mel Ott, Dom Dimaggio).
At least Gordon Baird’s "Fishtown Local" and Taylor Ann Bradford’s "Woods to Writing Desk" are still there to keep us caught up with the local scene.
Best of luck to Sean.
Nan Andrew
Gloucester