To the editor:
Zoning determines how we design and build our communities and who can live in them and who cannot.
Despite claims that Gloucester is already overbuilt, the fact remains that we have a critical housing shortage for moderate- and lower-income residents. Forty three percent of Gloucester residents are currently housing cost-burdened by unaffordable rents, mortgages or needed repair costs. We’ve known this to be true since 2016-17 when the Housing Production Plan (HPP) work was presented and later finalized.
The HPP did not just identify the city’s housing problems, it established goals to help mitigate, like “Goal 5,” which reads “review and revise the Zoning ordinance to remove barriers and create more incentives toward the production of affordable housing.”
The proposed zoning changes are intended to provide some ease and incentive for property owners to convert or construct two- and three-family housing. While not specifically addressing deed-restricted affordable housing, these modest changes provide opportunity to make Gloucester more equitable. They provide affordable options for families with adult children, aging parents or homeowners needing to supplement their income with long-term rental units. Multi-families provide diversity to our housing stock and potentially lower housing costs by lowering the demand caused by our shortage of housing units.
What is proposed by the Planning Board:
Minor changes to dimensional requirements to facilitate lot division and configuration by making the minimum lot width the same as the required frontage;
Removing the requirement to double lot size in R-80, R-40, and R-30 for two-family construction or conversion, so it is in standard with the requirement of other districts;
Minor changes to encourage development of three-family units in R-10, R-20 and R-30 with special permits, and make three-families by right in R-5;
Removing the special permit requirement for two-family conversions with exterior modifications, since this currently can be done by right with new construction and interior conversions.
Increasing maximum by-right height from 30 to 35 feet, a modernizing of a zoning standard adopted by a vast majority of municipalities. Height variances are currently one of the most frequent requests to the ZBA and are destined to increase as climate change advances;
Increasing the maximum by-ight height to 45 feet for multi-families in Central Business and Civic Center District to encourage mixed use and multi-family redevelopment in our downtown, specifically Main Street and the surrounding area.
These modest zoning changes are all very different from the inaccurate, distorted versions circulating throughout the community. Unfortunately, misinformation spreads fast within opinion columns and social media, and it completely omits a key point of the proposed zoning changes. For ANY of these proposed amendments to be applicable to a property owner, or developer of any kind, the existing home structure AND the lot MUST be both fully conforming and compliant with all other zoning and dimensional requirements. Gloucester has a good many of lots within the districts of Annisquam, Lanesville, Wheeler’s Point, Magnolia, and here in East Gloucester where I live, that are non-conforming and therefore not applicable to these changes.
As a longtime affordable housing/pro-housing advocate, and a newly appointed member of the Affordable Housing Trust, I urge Council members to separate the factual changes from the community hyperbole and vote in support of them.
Lastly, I’d like to acknowledge the dedicated and professional work team tasked to diligently review and revise these amendments over the last few years. Gregg Cademartori, Gemma Wilkens, Shawn Henry, and all the many city staff and community volunteers involved deserve our trust and appreciation.
Thank you for your consideration.
Deanna Fay
Gloucester