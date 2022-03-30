To the editor:
I read with great interest the article about private roads that appeared in Thursday March 24 Gloucester Daily Times (“Fixing private ways a concern for Gloucester councilors”). That subject has always been a puzzlement for the taxpayers of this city. The article provided a little insight into the problem but didn’t go far enough. Is there a path to making them public? Why are those road private? How and why were they determined private?
There should be another way besides or around Chapter 90.
The mayor says he is committed to making improvements under the city’s private ways ordinance and state law.
I as a taxpayer would support any new path that would result in making the private roads public. Real private roads that the public does not have access to would not have to be included. It is long overdue.
I know there are many important problems facing the city and this might not seem that important. But it is because there could also be safety issues involved.
The taxpayers, especially those living on “private roads” that are in the most deplorable condition are waiting to see if the mayor is a man of his word.
Helena Kennedy
Gloucester