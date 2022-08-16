To the editor:
Our U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton has a habit of shooting from the hip. Not a very professional thing to do for a sitting congressman. At one of his town meetings in the past he snarked, “We know who you voted for,” after one of his constituents did not repeat his party line. I wrote a letter to the editor about the event and how he is supposed to represent all of us not just those who agree with him.
Wednesday, when he was asked about the FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, he said, “The best way to avoid FBI raids is to avoid committing federal crimes,” and “I think that if Americans break federal law, no matter who they are, then they deserve to get investigated by the FBI.” No one, in almost six years of non-stop investigations by the full power of the US government with almost no cross examination nor rebuttal (Muller investigation at $31 million, two impeachment hearings, Jan. 6 hearings), has proven that Trump broke federal law. The FBI did not just “investigate”; they broke into Trump’s home. In legal circles, this is referred to as “a fishing expedition.”
In our country we don’t assume guilt and we don’t use the power of the government to badger individuals we may not agree with. Rep. Moulton needs to educate himself on some American truths: innocent until proven guilty, reasonable search and seizure, and the use of the word “allegedly.” I would hate to have him on the jury at my trial.
For someone who is so anti-gun, he is such a quick draw.
Bill Proposki,
Rockport