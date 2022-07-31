To the editor:
Congressman Seth Moulton understands the mental health crisis we are in and is fighting for Americans to have better access to mental health care.
Half of veterans who struggle with post traumatic stress don’t get help, and 22 veterans or active-duty service members commit suicide every day. Seth has spoken publicly about his own post-traumatic stress from his time in Iraq and knows first-hand the struggle of many Americans today.
In his effort to improve the healthcare system to better accommodate veterans, he helped pass the Faster Care for Veterans Act in 2016, which makes mental healthcare more accessible to Veterans. And more recently he helped pass the Brandon Act, which protects service members who experience mental health emergencies and reduces the stigma around accessing mental health services.
He also helped expand mental health care for all Americans, not just Veterans. This week, because of legislation Seth introduced, 988 will be launched as the national mental health hotline. This is going to save thousands of lives at a time when mental health is a crisis.
Caroline MacKinnon,
Manchester