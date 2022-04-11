To the editor: Despite the fact the state, the city of Gloucester and surrounding communities have been working on a life-altering rezoning plan incentivized (and to be penalized) by the state for quite some time, the majority of the citizens who will be most detrimentally affected by it haven’t known much about it and are just now becoming aware.
The boards and councils will lay the blame for the lack of knowledge at the feet of the people for not paying attention but, the thing is, there’s clearly something ineffective about the 20th century information delivery system in a 21st century world.
Nobody (except lawyers and affected parties) reads legal notices in the paper, nobody goes to the city website looking for something that might interest them or alter their life. In a world full of technology, the reach of the daily paper sadly isn’t what it once was, and even those who subscribe don’t always have time to read or find what they should when they do.
There has to be a better way to find out your life is going to go to hell in a handbasket based on the decisions of a certain group of people who seem to think they know better. Those ways, in my mind, might involve direct mailers with bullet points on why you need to pay attention, robocall alerts to important meetings, flashing signs at the main entrances to the city, and direct emails and texts, to name a few.
The current method doesn’t serve the citizens, and you can’t know what you don’t know.
As a fairly tuned-in person in regard to what’s going on in the world, and locally, even I had NO idea the extent to which this proposed zoning would forever alter life on our little island.
Do you know that if the proposals put forth by the state in the misleading name of “affordable housing” are adopted by this city, our housing density and population will go off the charts? Do you know that there is NO limit proposed for how many people can live in a single apartment by a matter of right? That means 15 (or more) people can be crammed into a two-bedroom right next door to you, just because. Multiply that by hundreds of apartments, perhaps even thousands. That means parking is going to be a nightmare (it already is in most neighborhoods), traffic in warm months will never move, yet more new schools will have to be built to accommodate the hundreds of children who will move into these units of housing (that we’ll have to pay for), we’ll have to hire more police, fire, teachers, etc., to accommodate the increase in population and crime, we’ll be less safe in all aspects, and on and on.
Now mind you we’re an island, with a rising sea level problem coming down the pike. Where does this housing go? Where do WE go when WE are forced out of the city we were born and raised in or chose to live in long ago because we loved it just the way it is?
During the City Council Zoom meeting (that’s another issue; go back to in-person!), the relative few who spoke in favor of this move all appear to have some opportunity for financial gain if passed. Whether they were developers, contractors, real estate agents, attorneys, etc., there’s opportunity there for them, the rest of us be damned.
The threat from the state is that if we don’t do this, we’re subject to being refused certain funds and grants from the state. It’s really a bit of a blackmail situation as far as I can tell.
For all the promises of “affordable” housing, I don’t know anyone who can afford to live in MA. Rents of $1,200-$1,400 for a new studio, without utilities, is not “affordable,” yet that’s what they designate it to be. Two and three bedrooms deemed “affordable” average $1,800-$2,500! Hogwash.
This zoning proposal is a Trojan Horse that will bring thousands of all stripe into our city, putting the burden of the expense of that on us, and will benefit none of us who currently live here.
“Attend” the continued City Council public hearing on Zoom on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m., and let your voices be heard. The link will be available on the city of Gloucester website.
We CAN opt out of this! We SHOULD opt out of this!
DEMAND of your mayor and councilor that we DO.
There’s too much at stake to be silent on this one.
Dianne Eason Gloucester