Dear Rep. Ferrante,
I was saddened that the public was not able to benefit from your participation in the forum that ECCO hosted for us. Now that you are once again attending both zoom and public events, and given that there is sufficient time before the election day, I invite you to join me in participating in another forum. The people we are both striving to represent deserve to have greater access to us so that they may benefit from the sort of comparison and in depth discussions that are only possible when all candidates chose to participate.
Nathaniel Mulcahy,
Rockport
Editor's note: Mulcahy is challenging incumbent Ferrante of Gloucester in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary for the Fifth Essex District seat in the state House of Representatives.