To the editor:
I am Russian and I stand with Ukraine.
My heart continues to break every day as more innocent Ukrainian people are being violently killed by Russian invaders. It’s impossible for me to understand that my country, which once bravely fought Nazism, has now become the initiator of one of the bloodiest and the most cynical wars in Europe. There is no justification for this sacrilegious war.
My own family tree involves two countries — Russia and Ukraine. My maternal great-grandparents, Anton and Aksinya, came all the way from Western Ukraine to Siberia to start a new life with their 10 kids, most of whom did not survive harsh winters and lack of food. One of their kids, little girl Sofya, tragically died at the age of 9, many decades later I was named in her honor.
Ukrainian and Russian cultures have always been unintentionally blended in my family. My grandmother used to sing me Ukrainian lullabies, my mother loved to make her signature dish — borscht — and every Christmas I’d read my favorite short stories, “Evenings on a Farm Near Dikanka.”
Today I stand in solidarity with my friends in Ukraine. I stand in solidarity with Ukrainian culture, history, values and language. I treat with the greatest level of respect Ukrainian sovereignty, democracy and Ukrainian choice for European integration. I support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader of the free world and the defender of Ukrainian democracy. My heart is with Ukrainians, with their families and friends.
Glory to Ukraine!
Sofya Gray
Rockport