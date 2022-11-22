To the editor:
With the holiday approaching, I’d like to give thanks to all the hardworking lobstermen down at Pigeon Cove harbor. Back in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I began taking daily walks down to the wharf to get inspiration for my paintings and drawings. I had lived in Pigeon Cove for six years by that time, but had never really ventured down to the harbor.
At first I began walking on the “upper deck” of the wharf, taking in the beautiful light on both the boats and on the water. I was taken by all the color and shapes of the buoys and traps which lined each side of the path. Eventually I began looking down at the working waterfront from my distant vantage point and started to observe the comings and goings of the lobstermen.
Over the course of a month I began to walk down on the lower part of the wharf by the fish shacks. I struck up a conversation with Capt. Jim Waddell while he was working in this shack. He was always very sociable and willing to share what he was making. In May I met Capt. Paul Theriault while he was selling scallops off his boat, the Terminator II. Then I met Capt. Bob Morris Jr. while he has unloading traps from his boat. Shortly thereafter I met Capt. Bob Morris III while he was working on his gear.
As time went on I got to know all the lobstermen in the Pigeon Cove Fishermen’s Co-op, their crews, their wives, girlfriends, children, and even their dogs! I’ve learned a tremendous amount about the lobster industry. Fortunately the guys are kind enough to let me take photos and videos of their work and they are always more than willing to share their knowledge with me. They’ve even been gracious enough to take me out lobstering and scalloping.
Pigeon Cove harbor is a treasure and the lobstermen make it so. They work endlessly and arduously both on the wharf and out on the perilous Atlantic from pre-dawn until dark. They are the lifeblood of Rockport. Without them, Rockport Harbor, Granite Pier, and Pigeon Cove harbor wouldn’t be the same. I appreciate all they do!
Leslie Heffron,
Rockport
Editor’s note: You can watch Heffron’s videos of the Pigeon Cove lobstermen on her Facebook page, Leslie Heffron Art.