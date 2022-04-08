To the editor:
After learning about the contest to name the new elementary school on the site of Veteran’s Memorial School, I sent the students this letter:
I was thinking the other day that it would be just a fantastic ho or to name the school after Mr. Michael Linquata, the late owner of The Gloucester House restaurant, whose service during World War Ii as a medic resulted in his capture and imprisonment. He weighed 80 pounds when he was finally released from that prison.
He was awarded many medals. I read read all about his life and all the honors bestowed on him his life in a recent piece in the Gloucester Daily Times, written after he passed earlier this year.
As well he was one of our fine city’s best community members. From volunteering on many committees and offering his restaurant for community events, Mr. Linquata was a gem.
Because the school was formerly named Veteran’s Memorial School, don’t you agree it would be the perfect match?
Please consider naming your new school The Michael Linquata Veteran’s Memorial School.
Thank you for considering my idea for naming your new school.
Lets all get behind this and honor Mike as he should be.
Peg Leeco
Gloucester