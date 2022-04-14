To the editor:
The Gloucester School Committee voted amongst themselves not to name the consolidated school after a person.
Why? What is the reasoning for this?
While they want to bring two schools together, and while they want to establish a community feel to the building, the land in which the building sits on has been called the Private Joseph S. Mattos Jr. Playground since when? I’ll tell you — 1935. A portion of his playground was taken to build the first elementary school in the early 1950s and now the remaining playground/field was taken to build on the entire site. The land was dedicated not only once, but twice in his honor. The land received not one, but four Community Preservation Act grants totaling more than $166,000, and in 2018 there was a second rededication when the field was renovated completely with new lights, backstop and scoreboard. A total of $290,000.00 between CPA grants and private funding helped to create the play area for all to enjoy.
Why not teach our youth the importance of respecting and honoring those who sacrificed and laid down their own lives for our freedom? I can’t think of a better lesson for our youth than to teach them how to honor and respect such a veteran. I can’t think of a greater name for such a school than the Private Joseph S. Mattos Jr.-Veterans Memorial School. Why would it be called anything but what this land has been for nearly a century?
And while I appreciate that the School Building Committee wants to include the children in this project, why not include them in learning about the land in which this school will sit upon? Teach them the very history of it. Teach them that it was once a pond and ice was created there for household use. Teach them that the Cape Pond Ice Company sold it to the city of Gloucester for $1 with the understanding that it would be used for the children and play purposes. Teach them that the land was dedicated to a fallen hero and that part of the land was taken to build the first elementary school. Teach them that the last portion was taken to build this new consolidated school. Teach them that the legacy of Private Joseph S. Mattos, Jr. still stands tall and that he gave his life for them, but his honor will be carried on.
There was so much talk about sacrificing. Well, he paid the ultimate sacrifice three times, when he laid his life for our freedom, when part of his dedicated land was taken to build the first elementary school and lastly, when the city of Gloucester deemed Mattos Field no longer needed. Thank goodness there were those who stood up to have his memorial stone remain in place for now! Will it remain in place? Who knows? We can certainly come up with all kinds of names for this new school, but should we or should the honor of this man continue to be recognized for generations to come? Please don’t reduce it again to the back of the school where others will not see it. Proudly display his name on the front of this school in honor for the sacrifice he made for all of us!
Mary Ann Albert Boucher
Gloucester