To the editor:
The recent hurricane-strength storm along the Massachusetts coast has revealed a serious lack of storm preparedness by National Grid. I’m not referring to storm cleanup and power restoration after a storm, but to National Grid’s negligent tree-trimming program that failed to prepare us before the storm. Climate change is upon us, and storms are becoming more frequent and intense. Combine that with heavy and poorly maintained tree cover alongside and overhanging power lines and the result is predictable — hundreds of thousands of National Grid customers losing power for extended periods of time.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities exists to monitor investor-owned utilities. In exchange for a virtual business monopoly National Grid is supposed to be providing safe, reliable energy to the residents of our Commonwealth. With a reported 600,000 Massachusetts customers without electricity due to the recent storm I’d say they are failing to perform as expected.
However, the stock price of this huge multinational company based in London is doing very well of late, and yielding dividends of 7% annually. Which is more important to the DPU, National Grid’s stock price and dividend yield or safe, reliable delivery of energy to consumers? Judging by the DPU’s oversight failure and failure to learn the lessons of the December 2008 ice storm I’d say the consumer is not being well-represented by the DPU or the politicians who allow this situation to exist. We need renewed emphasis on National Grid’s weak and ineffective tree-trimming program.
Bill Thoms
Gloucester