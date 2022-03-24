To the editor:
We have lived in Rockport for over 45 years. We raised our family in this beautiful town and now two of our sons and their wives are raising their families here as well.
We are members of rapidly growing group of Rockport citizens called Rockport Climate Action. We support passing the Net Zero resolution that is on the agenda for the April 2 Town Meeting.
The aspirational goal that is set forth in the Net Zero resolution is a small step in recognizing that our planet is warming, that the cause of this warming is unambiguously due to the burning of fossil fuels, and that every town must do what it can to help address this issue in a meaningful way.
The UN recently released an update to their climate report that raised an urgent alarm that if we all continue on the current path of burning fossil fuels, the planet could very likely reach a tipping point, beyond which our ability to control future catastrophic climate disruptions is unlikely.
We are witnessing climate disruptions throughout the world now with wild fires, floods, droughts and hurricanes, and at an untold economic cost. Scientists have stated that a net zero goal will most likely not reduce the impacts of the greenhouse gasses that are already in our atmosphere over the next 10 years, but It could help to slow the impact of further climate disruptions that will be experienced by the generations to come.
This Net Zero resolution is non binding , and only directed at our municipal buildings. It is not a mandate for privately owned property.
So why do we support it ? How could we not?
It is a small step in dealing with the existential threat that we all face now, and for generations to come. The scientists have documented the evidence. The debate is over.
The next generations will ask “What did you do? “ ? We must be able to say that we tried .
The students at the Rockport High School rang their bell 11 times on March the 11th to express their alarm that we are in the 11th hour of a 12 :00 closure on being able to control their futures on our planet.
We have a moral responsibility to do whatever we can , while we can.
This is not just about Rockport — we are stitched together — no town is isolated from the consequences of a warming planet.
Eileen and Joe Mueller
Rockport