To the editor:
I am in favor with the new ordinances proposed by the Planning Board and this is why.
First, I want to speak up for all the good landlords out there because I feel as they don’t receive any credit for being good landlords, for being honest, compassionate and sympathetic to folks’ personal situations. The idea that these new proposals will only create over-priced rentals is prejudiced. I’ve been a landlord most of my adult life and even beforehand as I helped my parents rent out some of their units to Gloucester citizens due to a language barrier. In all my years my family and many others alike always felt it was a responsibility to charge a very affordable rate. In most cases well below market possibilities. Why? Because we can relate. We can relate to families that immigrated here in search of a better life to close friends and friends whose children are starting families of their own but can not afford an apartment.
You may have heard once before landlords say, I’d rather charge less and get a good tenant or family to rent our apartment rather than charge some ridiculous fee and have a revolving door of tenants.” I can’t tell you how many times people would ask me if I know of any units available? When you’re a landlord you have a little group of fellow landlords that network with each other and try to help one another along with the families in search of housing. It breaks my heart when I have to turn people away because I can only offer so many units. And yes, we are pet-friendly too.
For the last three years I’ve been serving on the Gloucester Zoning Board of Appeals and I must say that a large majority of the petitions that come before us for conversion one or two or two or three-family or some other variances and special permits are approved. If the new proposals are denied it does not prevent these homeowners to still come forward and apply for special permits and variances. These new proposals will just ease the process and help homeowners save much time and money.
I’m just sharing my experiences with the ZBA and as a landlord. The new city proposals would help a lot of homeowners to cut through some of the red tape to help streamline for more housing and accommodate the housing crisis this country (not just Gloucester) is enduring. But some folks believe that these proposals will only invite developers to construct housing and charge a high premium. I won’t say some won’t; but I want these folks to also understand that there are good landlords out there who are just looking to preserve their residency here in Gloucester as well. These proposals may not be perfect, much like most ordinances, but the positive highly outweigh the negative.
Some folks just want to create more housing for their own family as well. It’s not always about the developers. Why shouldn’t the good landlords get the same recognition? Why should families of Gloucester be denied their right for housing? Folks fear that traffic will increase but the truth is traffic has and always will be a problem in Gloucester in peak season. The new proposals still follow the guidelines to the appropriate parking spots per unit. The Planning Board is not taking any of those requirements out.
Lastly, I know a lot of folks want the city to work toward more actual affordable housing and I do as well but remember this, we can’t even begin to entertain that thought if there isn’t any housing to begin with. Don’t let the shortage of deeded AH be the reason not to create any more housing. Let’s focus on one issue at a time. The city has been working toward encouraging developers to create more deed-restricted affordable housing. The message here i don’t assume everyone always wants to create more housing for profits. People want to continue to grow their families within their walls. Buildings don’t preserve Gloucester’s identity — the people who live here do. So, I am in favor of the new proposals. Thank you for listening and thank you to all the good landlords out there who don’t get the recognition they deserve.
Peter Cannavo
Gloucester