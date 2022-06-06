To the editor:
Councilor-at-Large Jason Grow’s recent letter to the editor (“Representing the people,” May 26) well illustrates the kinds of hard choices our local elected politicians must make during these contentious times when the word “politician” itself is sometimes used as a dirty word. I give anyone credit who is willing to step up, due their due diligence, and serve this community with integrity. Whoever thinks this is a cushy job, especially at the local level, or that there is big money to be had is sorely mistaken. Rather than criticize, how about smiling and saying thank
Linda Brayton
Gloucester