To the editor:
I am sensitive to electromagnetic frequencies (EMF), to WiFi, to 5G.
Recently an email from my server notified me that the internet speed had been increased. Many days passed before I realized that working at my computer I had been exposed to an extra dose of radiation.
By then my symptoms were severe. I had headaches and hair loss; I looked pale as a ghost: I felt shaky, electrified, as if I had drunk a gallon of coffee — except I hadn't.
I shut off the computer, walked on grass and soaked my feet with Epsom salts. This helped. Still, a soft beep from my flip phone would feel like an electric shock to my brain.
On the phone with customer service: 'People are getting very ill!" I yelled. "You cannot force an increase of EMF on your customers, giving no warning and no options!"
I demanded to lower my internet speed and signed up for a different plan which was also less expensive.
I do not use Wifi. A wall connection works just fine, and so does a lower speed internet.
A society immersed in technology. Our biofield is under attack. Some of us may not survive.
Everyone can help by keeping devices on airplane mode and shutting off modems not in use.
Where to to run away from WiFi and 5G?
There is nowhere to go.
There is no escape.
Those of us who health deteriorates due to EMF, we are the canary in the coal mine.
A. Jorgelina Zeoli,
Gloucester