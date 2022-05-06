To the editor:
With all the back and forth over the town clerk race in Rockport, I’m left with one question: Why must everything be politicized? The town clerk's duties are to serve as the chief records keeper. Period. In struggling to find a metaphor for a similarly apolitical role, my first thought was librarian. Librarians check out books, keep track of who has what, protect the collection and file the books when they’re returned. Unfortunately, because of some fringe members of society wish to ban books, even the role of librarian has become viewed through the divisive goggles of partisan politics.
When needing to fill a position, hire the person with the most experience with that specific job. A qualified candidate only needs their resume and should never have to resort to misleading attempts to dishonor the reputation of someone who has faithfully served Rockport for 22 years and was who recognized, at our last Town Meeting, with a standing ovation from the community and elected officials alike. Partisan politics for an apolitical position is detrimental to our community and nation.
Finally, if it’s a question of fair representation, let us bear in mind that in our fair town there are, 1,558 Democrats, 469 Republicans and 3,942 unenrolled; so strictly speaking, the unenrolled should proportionally have the greatest say. As a good friend noted, “there is no Democratic or Republican way to plow snow.” Perhaps it’s time we stop trying to politicize everything and simply focus on the needs of our community.
D. Nathaniel Mulcahy