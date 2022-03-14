To the editor:
This letter is written in support of the zoning amendments that have been sent to City Council after a thorough review by the Planning and Development Committee. These recommendations were based not only on their own extensive and public review of the facts and sentiments involved in this highly controversial subject but also on the recommendations of knowledgeable people who have studied this issue over the past five years.
As a stand alone, this would seem to me to be a “modest proposal” that would have minimal overall impact but could mean a great deal to people who need homes in order to stay here. However, it is not seen as a stand alone by many of Gloucester’s residents. Right now, for example, it is being conflated with the transit-oriented development legislation, which was only just passed at the state level.
This is a complicated piece of legislation to write, and as such it is also turning out to be an opportunity for people to run with their own interpretations, well-intentioned or not. For some, it is seen as “one small step for humanity.” For others, it is “the camel’s nose under the tent.
Gloucester has been in gridlock before, and stymied by either/or, all or nothing thinking. The idea of creating a new master plan is being floated in some quarters.
Writing a new plan is an enormous undertaking. Yes, we need to plan. Not to plan is to plan, a choice to let entropy have its way. But there is good news. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We have already have something better than a master plan — The Community Development Plan for the City of Gloucester, 2001. A Comprehensive Plan.
A master plan is prescriptive, a kind of detailed “to do” list. A comprehensive plan, this plan, was born from the thoughts and desires of some 1,000 Gloucester residents. Created over a two-year period, it was something different, a document meant to evolve and change as circumstances and people change.
It needs refreshing and updating, but the ground work is done already and the structure is intact. More importantly, it still represents the heart and soul, the vision and spirit of Gloucester. Differences got worked out. People sat at the same tables with each other and learned to see commonalities rather than differences.
For several years the plan was updated and members of all the boards, commissions and committees met with each other twice a year to exchange ideas and information. Now we are working in silos again and believing we have to make unbearable choices; ample housing vs. open space, fishing vs. arts and tourism, and on and on.
We are at a critical juncture. A re-reading of the plan may just push a reset button. Although the annual updates are missing, the original document is online at www.gloucester-ma.gov. I recommend, no urge, you to give the plan another look. In particular: the Vision, the Table of contents, the Summary, Sections VI and VII, and the Appendices (where you might recognize some names and places.)
Linda Brayton
Gloucester