To the editor:
It is puzzling to me why the End-of-Life-Options-Act in the Massachusetts House and Senate (H.2381) despite strong public, legislative cosponsor, and Joint Committee on Public Health support was not reported out of committee by the Feb. 2 deadline. You too might wonder how that might happen.
Nevertheless, the bill has been extended and its supporters are hopeful that it will be voted out soon and passed this session so that people “sentenced,” through no fault of their own, to a death of extreme pain or suffering can die peacefully on their own terms.
Now is the time to let our legislators and their leaders know that this is the year to pass this bill posthaste, or in other words, before the end of the legislative session July31.
Charles Francis
Rockport