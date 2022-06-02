To the editor:
Maybe it’s because recently turning 65 flipped some kind of switch, but I have suddenly grown much more conscious of the fact that the bulk of my life is behind me and that, with each passing year, my future grows increasingly time limited.
This June, as my community celebrates Gay Pride, and I grow more cognizant of the passage of time, I find myself more concerned about what the future may hold for LGBT Americans than I have been at any time since the early 1980s, when the horrors of the AIDS epidemic descended upon my generation of gay men and turned our lives upside down and inside out.
By the time I was in my early 30s, I had changed the diapers and learned to run the IV drips of more friends than I care to count.
I remember sitting on the beach in Ogunquit in the summer of 1983 with a copy of the New York Times. The front page headline described right-wing Republican calls for gay men to be rounded up and confined to government-run quarantine facilities.
My late friend Peter joked, somewhat darkly, “Pack your bags for camp, boys. But look at the bright side, the decor will be lovely and the food divine.”
Fortunately, such calls slowly faded into the background, although they did not completely disappear, and the epidemic actually helped to open more than a few hearts and closet doors that might otherwise have stayed closed.
For a time, the social, legal and political progress of LGBT Americans seemed to be on an almost unstoppable forward trajectory.
Still, when the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Alliance honored me with the Jeffery Barmeyer Memorial Award for AIDS Activism, I cautioned in my thank you speech that our community could not afford to take any of the progress we had made up to that point in time for granted.
I made those remarks more than a quarter century ago.
More than a few in the audience dismissed my comments as “alarmist.”
However, I firmly believed, even back then, that the kind of well-funded and organized assault on the rights of LGBT Americans that we are witnessing today was inevitable.
Quite honestly, I am surprised today’s assault did not come sooner.
Today’s assault on LGBT rights is being waged by some of the wealthiest and most powerful right-wing political and religious organizations and individuals in the country.
There is not enough room on the Gloucester Daily Times’ op-ed page to list them all, but people who want to learn more about these individuals and organizations should read “Shadow Network” by Columbia University journalism professor Anne Nelson.
In it, Nelson writes about a little known group called the Council on National Policy.
CNP’s membership list is a “Who’s Who” of the American religious and political Right.
CNP has mounted a national political operation, the sole purpose of which is to assure Trumpublicans retake the House and Senate in November.
It is employing state of the art polling, data collection,and tracking technologies to identify its core voters in dozens of “red states” around the country in order to keep them fired up, angry and frightened as the midterm elections approach.
One of their prime strategies, as we are seeing in states like Florida and Texas, to name just two, is to demonize LGBT Americans by directly linking us to pedophilia, the “grooming” of children for lives of “sexual deviancy,” and the demonizing and dehumanizing of innocent children and adolescents who are experiencing and expressing questions about their gender identity.
Such tactics are beyond repugnant and cynical. They are dishonest, cruel, and dangerous, and the members of CNP know it.
But polling data in “red states” like Florida, Texas, and more than a dozen others, show the tactic is a political winner for far right, faux Christian, Trumpublican/QAnon candidates up and down the ballot.
I realize that in a liberal state like Massachusetts it is easy for people to write such activity and people off as the “lunatic fringe” — that is a big mistake.
That should be abundantly clear in the wake of the recently leaked Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade.
And people should not forget, in his draft Roe majority opinion, Justice Alito made clear that once the right-wing, religious zealots on the court have dealt the final blow to a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health decisions, they will be coming for the legal, social and political gains the LGBT community has made in the forty years since my friend Peter told us to pack our bags for camp.
This year, rather than calling June “Gay Pride Month,” perhaps we should rename it “LGBT, Reproductive Health, and Voting Rights Awareness and Action Month” because all three are hanging by increasingly thin legal and political threads.
And there is nothing “alarmist” about stating that harsh and scary reality — nothing “alarmist” at all.
Michael Cook
Gloucester