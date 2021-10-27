To the editor:
Jamie O’Hara is a three-term councilor at-large for many reasons. He has proven that he will listen to his constituents and work so that the taxpayers of our great city have a voice in governmental decisions. As a seasoned councilor, he has learned what the taxpayers want and need and has worked hard to be heard.
“We can look at 10 years from now, but I look for tomorrow,” said Jamie. When Jamie speaks about our city, he knows we need to work now and not later to make positive changes. Establishing plans is necessary but the plans need to be acted upon accordingly. He knows that we need to protect our city from developers as the pressure of their money will only change our city’s future. He knows the pressures of standing up to speak for the residents who have the smallest voices. He uses his voice to vote for the people and not the money. He knows when a neighborhood speaks up, they are listened to and encourages us all to get involved.
I am grateful to Jamie and all he has done for our city and for my family as we try to survive living in a city that has forgotten what it means to listen. He has continued to support smart growth and working for all of our residents and their voices to be heard.
Please vote for him Nov. 2.
Patti Amaral
Gloucester