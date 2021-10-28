To the editor:
I cannot leave my Lendall Street home off of Harrison Avenue without battling traffic at the lights. The destruction of Mattos Field and subsequent construction of a new school is going to make this nightmare worse. Often, it is impossible to exit or access Harrison Avenue because of the grid lock. I am fed up.
Like many of you, I am a homeowner who had to pay to repair our “private” street. Don’t raise my property taxes. We need fresh faces on the City Council who will consider the entire impact of their decisions before they make them.
I watched all the forums 1623 Studios, and one candidate at-large stood out. Only one repeatedly vowed to respect the rights of property owners. Yes, finally someone gets it! This candidate even went so far as to suggest that Gloucester needs to live within its means, rather than raise taxes. Love it. All the at-large candidates tout accessibility, but only one provided a telephone number for people to call with their issues. I did call, and was very impressed with our conversation about quality of life, infrastructure and cost of living.
I believe that the only female candidate in the at-large race, who is also first on the ballot, deserves your vote. Please join me in voting for Robin Hubbard on Tuesday.
Juanita Melanson
Gloucester