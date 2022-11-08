To the editor:
Councilor Jason Grow’s piece of Sept. 21 ("Inaction will price many out of Gloucester") in support of the TOD (Transit Oriented Development or Transit Overlay District) mandate appears very articulate and reasoned. His desire for a healthy mix of socio-economic groups living here, allowing sons and daughters of Gloucester to stay here, and for providing housing for those working in service industries and small businesses in town, is laudable.
But he makes the mistake of thinking that the zoning changes mandated by the state to create a dense multi-family district or districts near the train station will get us there.
As has already been discovered in Mr. Grow’s home state of California, the creation of more housing units does not lead to lower, more affordable housing or any affordability, as those newly created properties fall subject to market conditions.
In regions where there is strong demand for housing, it is a fact that private development of housing does not lead to more affordable lots, and often leads to units being rented, as would-be home buyers are outbid by real estate investment groups. This is just an unavoidable and unintended fact.
So if the affordable element to new housing does not exist (note that the state is careful not to use that “affordable” word in its descriptions in the state-passed bill mandating this), then the ONLY reason for Gloucester to sign on to the state mandate (which is arguably in violation of state law and the primacy of community zoning laws) is that we want more density in our town.
Unlike communities such as Beverly or Salem near us on the North Shore, Gloucester cannot support more density easily with our island location, and the many narrow and bottlenecked arteries as we navigate in, out and around town.
The Gloucester administration is certainly under pressure to create the zoning changes to enable this increased density, with the threats of the withholding of funds, and even that elusive “other probable consequences.”
But one size does not fit all and we should not buy in to the notion of Gloucester being a so-called “metropolitan gateway.” We should have the courage to say no to the TOD, or we will forever regret the deterioration of the character of our community and the quality of our life on this island that we love.
James Hand,
Gloucester