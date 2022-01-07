To the editor:
Crowded neighborhoods, high-priced condos, more traffic, restricted views — these will all be in your future if the Gloucester planning committee’s proposed zoning regulations are allowed to pass. Witness our own quiet East Gloucester neighborhood. The lot next door was subdivided, a new two-family built, and the existing house converted to a two-family – that’s an expansion from one to four dwelling units – which sold for an average price of about $1.1 million. Down the street, the old Twin Lights Manor property is in the process of being converted into a 17-family multi-unit development. While many would consider this to be one of the more tasteful recent development projects in Gloucester, the last thing it will be is affordable. The single-family homes sold for about $3.8 million and $1.9 million, and units in the completed two-family sold for about $1.7 million each. The two large (five-or-six family) units would have been 35 feet tall if the zoning regulations had allowed, and you can bet that the average selling price for the units will be at least $1 million.
The notion that relaxing Gloucester’s zoning restrictions to eliminate exterior modification restrictions and increase height allowances will result in more affordable housing is laughable at best. Most two-family conversions are funded by developers who are only seeking to extract the highest possible return on their investment. Most of those developers couldn’t care less about our neighborhoods because they don’t live here. Nor do they care about affordability, or the fact that the houses they are building will one day be destroyed by tidal flooding because they are located smack in the middle of a velocity zone. They just want to make a quick buck and move on to the next profit-making opportunity. If Gloucester really wants to promote future-friendly, affordable housing it should maintain tight control over zoning regulations so it can adjust them as needed on a case-by-case basis for projects that really make sense.
Douglas Smith
Gloucester