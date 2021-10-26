To the editor:
In response to Donald Chalmers' Oct. 18 letter requesting the city release the unredacted report of the Ryan investigation of complaints against the mayor, I urge Mr. Chalmers to read the redacted reports that have been published earlier in the Gloucester Daily Times. The entire investigative report is there. Anyone who has read it can see that the only information redacted is the names and at times positions of the persons involved in the investigation. These include persons who testified in a confidential setting and no doubt do not want to be named and so subjected to the mau-mauing the Times and 1623 have set in motion on the mayor. Everything else is there except the profanities. A couple have slipped through elsewhere, bitch and ass.
This episode in the history of city hall looks like, smells like, and feels like XXXX. Can you guess what the word is?
Twenty years ago, I was mau-maued in Anchorage Alaska, as the mayor is being mau-maued now. I’d never heard the term, but a colleague at the university, a respected professor of history who had “done” the Sixties, which I had not, told me that’s what the free-for-all of abuse, ridicule, insult, and false, inflated “charges,” was called. Merriam, online: “to mau mau: to intimidate (someone, such as an official) through hostile confrontation or threats usually for social or political gain.” In my case, too, the accuser was after my job.
Even attuned to the plight, everywhere, of print journalism, I’m astonished that the only newspaper in this city has so uncritically leaped at the opportunity to be the mouthpiece of this clearly orchestrated, one-sided, pre-election attack on the mayor. Even aware of understaffing, I cannot accept the litany of front page charges (and letters to the editors) that show no efforts to investigate instigating issues of policy, performance, or personnel demands. Regina Ryan’s report – even with names redacted – provides narrative context that Times might have accessed had it tried. Instead, it fueled gossip, and daily fed the fire. 1623 TV, with its emotion-packed conversations with a young political reporter, added breathless possibilities of escalating the charges against the mayor by bringing them to the state. Together these public services disseminated them across a wide swath of city readers and viewers.
Attorney Meredith Fine, former editor of the Gloucester Daily Times, must have been taking a special interest in her former employer during this time. She wrote the lengthy brief for Karen Carroll, public health director, when Carroll filed her complaint against the mayor, not long after the explosive T.J. Ciarametaro story broke. Jill Cahill, of Community Development, and former Human Resources Director Donna Leete filed complaints of harassment and toxic work environment in the same period, with Leete, who is represented by Fine, publishing a letter about it to the Times. Fine herself published a letter on July 1 in response to two stories (“Mayor accused of cutting line for vaccine” and “Health head: Mayor endangers well-being of city’s residents”) in which she was alleged to be representing Greg Verga, which she elaborately denied.
Yet at the recent Democratic City Committee public meeting for both mayoral candidates, Fine showed up instead of the expected Verga, identifying herself as his spokesperson and one of his three team members. According to attendees, when Sefatia spoke out of turn at that meeting’s end, Ms. Fine had a certifiable toddler-esque temper-tantrum, complete with foot stomping, screaming, and a paper-crackling bolt out of the meeting.
Harbormaster (and Five Fathoms Consulting’s) TJ Ciarametaro‘s is the case that envelopes all the rest: the harbor. There is a new harbor face in the works, as you probably know. It is “the Vision” of Gloucester’s future. It will not be Sefatia’s harbor. It will be the yacht-filled harbor of the Gloucester Forum. It will be the harbor in which a good Samaritan fisherman going to the aid of another fisherman in danger may be subject to a lawsuit with the his own harbormaster providing expert testimony against him. The “world class art and culture” that will replace the art and culture for which Gloucester is already famous, will be accomplished in the most progressive, politically correct, grammatically perfect language.
This election choice has gotten easy. Pick your harbor.
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester